Face-to-face elections for Olympic body set Nov 27

Holding virtual elections online due to the ongoing COVID-19 health dilemma seems impractical for the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), as the local Olympic body has decided to push through with a face-to-face conduct of its Nov. 27 polls where the newly elected officials will serve a complete four-year term until the 2024 Paris Olympics.

POC president and Cavite Rep. Abraham “Bambol’’ Tolentino confirmed on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, that the elections would be held in a spacious venue that can accommodate 2,000 people at the least, to be able observe maximum social distancing.

“We will strictly follow government protocols on social gatherings and secure the necessary permit from the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) if needed,’’ Tolentino said.

The polls will be held either at Conrad Hotel inside Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City or East Ocean Palace on Macapagal Avenue in Parañaque City, where 51 national sports associations (NSA) will gather to cast their votes.

Tolentino, who continued the term of former POC president Ricky Vargas early last year, is expected to file his candidacy next month, with POC board member and archery president Clint Aranas expected to also run.

Other positions to be contested are the chairmanship, 1st and 2nd vice presidents, treasurer, auditor and four board members.

Tolentino said the elections should proceed as scheduled based on the provisions of the POC constitution and bylaws, despite the challenges that the country faces due to COVID-19 and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to next year.

Aside from the 51 NSAs, the POC electorate also includes two Olympians from the athletes commission and International Olympic Committee executive board member Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski.