Talisay City logs 8 new COVID-19 cases in latest update

CEBU CITY, Philippine — Talisay City recorded eight new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), a report released by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) on September 16, 2020 showed.

This comes a day after the city recorded no new cases of the virus. The new cases raised the active cases in the city to 39 out of the total 926 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In a late-night post, the Talisay City PIO revealed that the new cases were from Barangays San Isidro, Lagtang, Candulawan, Biasong, and Lawaan I.

Five of the cases were contacts of previously recorded cases, including a 7-year-old male from Biasong who was swabbed on September 14, 2020 for living in the same house of a COVID-positive patient. The boy is the youngest new case.

A 63-year-old female and a 59-year-old male from San Isidro, and a 30-year-old female and a 32-year-old male from Lagtang also proved positive to the virus after being subjected to contact tracing.

Two of the new cases were swabbed due to influenza-like symptoms, including a 25-year-old female from Candulawan and a 20-year-old female from Lawaan 1.

The last of the new cases is a 54-year-old female from San Isidro who was swabbed due to Department of Health Protocols.

All these patients are now under isolation and treatment.

Most of the active cases in Talisay City are in Barangay Lawaan 1 with nine cases followed by Barangay San Isidro with seven cases.

With an addition of one recovery on September 16 and 11 recoveries on September 15, the city now has a total of 793 recoveries for a recovery rate of 86 percent.

No new deaths were recorded and the death toll remains at 87 for a death rate of 9.4 percent. /bmjo