Dalaguete completes implementation of P15M projects from Bayanihan grant

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Dalaguete reported that it has already fully implemented its P15 million worth of programs and projects out of the Bayanihan Grant to Cities and Municipalities (BGCM) as of the first half of September.

The BGCM, which is equivalent to one-month of the Internal Revenue Allotment share of the cities and municipalities, has been downloaded by the national government to the local government units last April as an augmentation to its funds for the response efforts to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Based on its fund utilization report, the municipality of Dalaguete received P15,834,926 worth of BGCM. All of the town’s programs under the BGCM underwent emergency procurement under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (Bayanihan I).

The biggest chunk of the amount, or P8.8 million, was allocated for the provision of food packs to families that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The municipality reported the full implementation of the provision of food packs last July.

Dalaguete also allocated P2 million for the purchase of drugs and medicines; P1 million for the food of COVID-19 frontliners; P500,000 for personal protective equipment (PPEs); P300,000 for the accommodation of frontliners; P1.05 million for fuel use related to COVID-19 response; P800,000 for purchase of communication equipment; and P330,400 for the purchase of a biosafety cabinet.

The town also allocated P1 million for the preparation of a facility that will accommodate COVID-19 patients. The total amount of projects implemented by the municipality from its BGCM is P15,077,417.20, rendering a balance of P757,508.22.

COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, the municipality of Dalaguete only has two remaining active cases of out 25 total confirmed COVID-19 infections.

None of the close contacts of the town’s previously confirmed cases also remain under quarantine. The town has 22 recoveries and one COVID-19 related death.

The town said that as of September 15, all of the 142 identified close contacts of its cases have completed quarantine. /bmjo