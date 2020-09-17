41 new cases in Cebu City as Region 7 breaches 20k mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, logged its highest number of new coronavirus cases since it downgraded to the most relaxed form of community quarantine.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), in its latest coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) bulletin, recorded 41 new patients on Wednesday.

It was the highest double-digit value the city recorded since it shifted to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) on September 1.

DOH-7’s data also showed the city reported fewer recoveries on Thursday, with 16 only, and one new coronavirus-related death.

These developments led to Cebu City’s number of active COVID-19 cases to slightly rise to 341.

As of September 6, the city documented a total of 9,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this number, 8,816 came have already recovered while 662 passed away.

Central Visayas: 20K

A total of 1,918 swab test results from different parts in Central Visayas were produced on Wednesday, and 122 came out positive, DOH-7 said.

As a result, Central Visayas breached the 20,000-mark in its total count of confirmed COVID-19 with 20,020 cases.

All 122 positive swab samples came from Cebu island, of which 58 came from Cebu province, 14 from Mandaue City, and nine from Lapu-Lapu City. /bmjo