Labella promises P50 million for CCPO building

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has assured that there is a P50 million budget set aside for the construction of a new Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) building in Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue in Cebu City.

Labella said this during the inauguration of the new Guadalupe Police Station this morning, September 18, 2020.

Labella said during his speech at the inauguration that they were already done with the program of works and estimates (POWE) for the building inside the camp.

“Nag bidding na ta sa firing range sugod na tag construct, so that we will have a firing range, and then there is a POWE — P50 million POWE for the construction of a Cebu City Police Office headquarters right there in Gorordo Avenue,” said Labella.

(We have alreday had a bidding of the firing range and we will start the construction soon so that we will have a firing range, and then there is the POWE — P50 million POWE for the construction of a Cebu City Police Office headquarters in Gorordo Avenue.)

Labella said that he was hoping that Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of CCPO, would still be around when the construction would begin.

Meanwhile, Ferro who was also present during the inauguration, said that he was grateful for the help and generosity of Mayor Labella which was a “welcome development” for the local police.

“Maybe it will be a big building to extend the current building to a Â three to four-story building kay vertical man gud ang development because of the size of the space, the vertical is the best way to increase the capacity,” said Ferro.

(Maybe it will be a big building to extend the current building to a three to four-story building because it is a vertical development because of the size of the space and vertical is the best way to increase the capacity.)