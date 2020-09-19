HVI nabbed with P1M shabu in Tagbilaran City buy-bust

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A high-value individual was arrested by law enforcers with P1 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation along Borja Street in Barangay Poblacion, Tagbilaran City, Bohol late afternoon on Friday, September 18.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bohol province and the Tagbilaran City police confiscated six large plastic packs that contained suspected shabu weighing 50 grams and worth P1.020 million from the possession of Renedette Manija Goloso, 31.

Goloso is a resident of Barangay Cabawan in the same city.

In an advisory, PDEA said that complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002 is now being prepare against the suspect.