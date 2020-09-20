13 tigbakay gamblers, MGCQ violators nabbed in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thirteen men were arrested by the Talisay City Police this Sunday afternoon, September 20, 2020 for engaging in ‘tigbakay’ and for having no quarantine passes, which is a violation in the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) protocols.

First to be arrested were the “tigbakay” participants at around 12:50 p.m. in Zone 6, Barangay San Isidro, who were identified as John Ray Labrador Yee, 27; Leevan Restauro Labajo, 30; Niere Friolo Bienvenido, 54; Miguelito Magdalones Rabaya, 60; Richard Geverola Masuela, 34, and Joseph Yosores Gabotero , 29.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that the arrests were made after a concerned citizen called their office about men crowding in the area and engaging in illegal gambling.

Pelare said that they responded to the area and caught these men engaging in tigbakay.

The six men are now being detained in the Talisay City Police station pending the filing of Presidential Decree 1602 or the illegal gabling law.

At around 2:30 p.m., another seven men were arrested at Rainbow beach, Barangay Pooc.

Pelare said that while the police were conducting their usual patrols along coastal areas of the city, they chanced upon the men who did not have any quarantine passes with them which led to their arrests.

The seven men are currently being held in Tapul gym while charges against them were being prepared.

Pelare is urging the public to always follow the health protocols to avoid being arrested by police./dbs