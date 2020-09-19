Minglanilla arrests: 60 persons caught, fined P500 for violating MGCQ protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 60 individuals around Minglanilla town, Cebu were brought to the Police Station this morning, September 19, 2020, after they were caught along the streets violating modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) protocols.

Police Staff Sergeant Junyl Ater of Minglanilla Police Station said that the 60 individuals were apprehended during this morning’s Synchronized Enhanced Managing of Police Operations (SEMPO) for violators of EO No. 31 outlining the safety and health rules to be followed during the MGCQ.

The 60 individuals were caught not wearing face masks, violating physical distancing, and without quarantine passes.

They were brought to the police station and were fined P500 before they were allowed to go home.

No second timer violators were listed in this group of violators, said Ater.

Ater said that the arrested individuals were compliant as they already know what had been repeatedly announced during patrols.

“Hagbay naman gud sige remind ani sa ilaha di naman dapat balik-balikon,” said Ater.

(We have long warned them about this and there was no need to repeat our warnings to them.)

But before sending the individuals home, they were still given a short seminar on the MGCQ protocols and the consequences of violating these rules.

Last September 15, about 30 individuals were also detained and made to pay fines after getting arrested for crowding in an area in Gullas Drive in Barangay Cadulawan and violating social distancing.

