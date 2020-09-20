All 21 active cases in Daanbantayan are in Maya

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The municipality of Daanbantayan logged four new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, September 20, 2020, raising the total number of active infections in the town to 21.

In its recent bulletin, the town said the new patients were not close contacts of previously confirmed cases. They were swabbed last September 17 after experiencing influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms.

The new cases, which bring the total number of confirmed cases in the town to 95, are all residents of Barangay Maya. The barangay also hosts all the 21 remaining active cases in the town.

“Sa pagkakaron, wala nay gipamati si Patient 92-94 samtang si Patient 95 symptomatic ug nakasinati og loss of smell,” the local government noted.

(As of now, Patients 92 to 94 no longer have symptoms while Patient 95 is symptomatic and is experiencing loss of smell.)

The town said all the four patients had been isolated while contact tracing activities were underway.

Meanwhile, the town also logged an additional three recoveries among its COVID-19 cases. These bring the total recoveries in the town to 73 or 77 percent of its total cases.

As of September 20, the six other barangays that had previously confirmed cases were already COVID-free.

The local government called on its residents to continue to follow the established health protocols to curtail the spread of the virus in the town./dbs