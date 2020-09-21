Isolation Center in Medellin now COVID-free

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The isolation center in Medellin town in northern Cebu is now empty.

Dr. Oliver Gimenez announced on his social media page on Sunday, September 20, 2020, that they no longer have active cases of the coronavirus disease at the town’s isolation facility.

Gimenez, the town’s municipal health officer, said that this was the first time that the Medellin Isolation Center went empty since it started operation during the third week of July to accommodate patients with mild symptoms of the infection.

As of Sunday, the town has 67 recoveries, four active cases, and one death.

In an earlier advisory, Gimenez said that the municipality has not recorded any new case of the infection since September 10. /bmjo

Here are some photos of the isolation center courtesy of the Municipality of Medellin: