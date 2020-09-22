Supermarket promodiser who lost job during pandemic, taxi driver nabbed with shabu worth P408K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jes Kevin Labaya, 26, started selling illegal drugs in April after he lost his job as a supermarket promodiser in one of the malls in Cebu City as a result of the pandemic.

Labaya tapped the help of his neighbor in Barangay Cogon Pardo, Reynaldo Alpes, 47, in the delivery of his supply of shabu, said Police Major Eduard Sanchez, chief of the San Nicolas Police Station.

Alpes, a taxi driver, served as Labaya’s driver during his deliveries.

In some instances, Labaya would send Alpes to deliver shabu to buyers for a commission.

“Meet up lang ni ilaha pero usahay si Aples mo hatod pud,” said Sanchez.

(He would meet up with his buyers and he would sometimes send Alpes to make the delivery.)

But their operation was detected by the police and both were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Baud, Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City past 10 p.m. on Monday, September 22, 2020.

The two were supposed to meet up with a buyer who turned out to be a police poseur buyer.

San Nicolas Police recovered 60 grams of suspected shabu worth P408, 000 from Labaya’s possession.

Sanchez said that the two suspects are now detained while they prepare complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 that will be filed against them.

The police chief said that while Labaya may be new in the drug business, he was considered a high-value individual because he is able to dispose of 50 to 100 grams of shabu per week to buyers in Barangays San Nicolas Proper and Duljo Fatima.

They placed Labaya under surveillance for two weeks after they received intelligence information on his illegal drug activities, Sanchez said.

“Mga April siguro siya nag sugod unya wala siya maka ila sa contact niya daw,” Sanchez added.

(He [Labaya] started to sell shabu sometime in April but he claims that he does personally know his contact [supplier of illegal drugs].) / dcb