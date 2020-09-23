CCTO clamps 125 vehicles for ‘night illegal parking’

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | September 23,2020 - 08:02 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) clamped a total of 125 vehicles at midnight today, September 23, for violation of a city ordinance that prohibits “night illegal parking.”

Owners of the clamped vehicles are advised to visit their office located on the second floor of the Ramos Public Market to pay the corresponding fines.

“Palihug lang sa pag settle sa inyong mga violasyon sa among opisina dinhi sa 2nd Floor Ramos Public Market. Kay kun dili amo napud ng towingon kay maka balda man kana sa Trapiko,” CCTO said in an advisory which they posted past 7 a.m. this Wednesday.

(Please settle your violations at our office located on the 2nd floor of the Ramos Public Market. Vehicles with unpaid fines will be towed to avoid traffic disruptions.)

CCTO said that majority of the clamped vehicles or a total of 30 were illegally parked along the streets of Opra Unit 5 while 18 others were illegally parked on the streets of Barangay Labangon.

Below is a breakdown of the CCTO clamping operation:

R. Padilla -1

Opra Unit 5 -30

Fuente-1

Doña Maria-10

Punta -4

I. Tabura -7

Sabellano-1

Alta Vista-10

Tisa-2

Bulaca0-2

G.garcia-4

Katipunan-6

Labangon-18

A. Lopez-14

Basak-5

N. Bacalso Ave. -1

F.Llamas St.-3

B. Rodriguez-1

Robinson Galeria -1