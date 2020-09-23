Dizon to education officials: Study impact of distance learning on mental health of students

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Alvin Dizon is asking the education department and the Local School Board (LSB) to conduct a study that will look into the mental health of the students undergoing distance learning.

Dizon said that the shift from the traditional mode of learning to distance learning using online platforms, modules, or even broadcast may have been difficult for the students to adjust to.

“The shift from traditional to online learning is not without its own set of challenges as the Department of Health (DOH) warned the public on September 5 against physical and mental health problems to be experienced by students,” Dizon said.

Members of the Cebu City Council agreed with Dizon. They gave their approval on a resolution which Dizon presented to the legislative body during their session on Monday, September 21, to request LSB, the Department of Education (DepEd), and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) study the condition of the students so that they can recommend ways on how to improve their situation.

Furthermore, the approved resolution also urges these government agencies to check on the teachers who are also adjusting to distance learning.

The DOH had earlier said that students who are enrolled in distance learning may feel intensified loneliness brought about by the isolation and the lack of face-to-face interactions. They may also start to experience physical health concerns such as headaches, fatigue, lack of motivation, avoidance, and procrastination due to increased screen time.

“We highly request the LSB, CHED, and DepEd to formulate programs to help the barangays address the possible physical and mental health-related problems that may impact both learners and teachers as a result of the dramatic shift from traditional learning to online learning,” he said. / dcb