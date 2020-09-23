MyBus goes cashless with MyBus Card starting October 1

In preparation, MyBus stations are currently selling MyBus Cards and implementing a contactless reload procedure for MyBus cardholders while MyBus units are already accepting MyBus Card as payment mode, on top of the mandated minimum health standards for public transportation.

CEBU, PHILIPPINES – In compliance with the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases (IATF), MyBus shall utilize MyBus Card as the sole payment mode for bus fare effective October 1, 2020 (Thursday) for Route 1 (SM City Cebu-Parkmall to SM Seaside City-Maritima), October 19, 2020 (Monday) for Route 2 (Talisay to SM Seaside City), and October 26, 2020 (Monday) for Route 3 (Talisay to Parkmall).

MyBus Card makes riding MyBus faster (skip the long payment line), safer (keep cash inside card), and easier (simply tap to pay and take a seat), as compared to paying for bus fare in cash.

Aside from paying for MyBus fare, MyBus Card can be also used to pay cashless at The SM Store and SM Supermarket in SM City Cebu, SM Hypermarket (Mandaue City), and in select SM Savemore Market branches.

Apart from MyBus stations, MyBus Card can be reloaded at Customer Service (inside The SM Store) and Mall Information Booth in SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City.

Get MyBus Card now for only PHP 120 (with PHP 50 load) at MyBus stations in SM City Cebu (North Wing Open Parking 2), SM Seaside City (Mountain Wing Entrance), and Talisay City (MyBus Depot).

