Talisay City allows establishments to open on Sundays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City is now allowing establishments to operate on Sundays under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) after more than two months of implementing the stay-at-home Sunday policy.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas issued an executive order on Thursday, September 24, 2020, allowing markets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and other establishments to open on Sundays.

The mayor said that this was a result of the consultation with the city’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) task force that it was time to reopen the establishments on that day.

This is also in preparation for the upcoming Halad-Inasal Festival of the city on October 15, 2020, a preparation for the feast day of the city’s patron saint, Santa Teresa de Avila.

In the EO, The mayor allows people enter establishments as long as they carry a quarantine pass, wear face mask and face shield, and follow the social distancing protocol.

The public is also advised to bring an identification card (ID) at all times when visiting establishments aside from the mere quarantine pass. This is for faster identification.

Furthermore, special considerations have been provided for lechon inasal establishments as they will be allowed to open whole days on Sundays so that they can showcase their inasal during the festival period especially since no gatherings will be held then.

Gullas reminded the public that health protocols must still be followed during the festival./dbs