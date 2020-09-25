Laptops, cellphone, cash stolen from Lapu Social Welfare and Dev’t office

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) was burglarized by still unknown persons last ight, CSWDO head Annabeth Cuizon said.

According to Cuizon, her personnel discovered the incident on Friday morning, September 25, 2020, after they noticed that the door lock of a room in the second floor was forcibly opened as well as the door which has an access to the ramp at the back of their office.

She said that the ramp was no longer being used since the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic started, in order to limit their clients.

Law enforcement personnel are currently investigating the incident.

Items that we’re taken were three laptop computers and a cellular phone worth around P200,000 and P600 cash.

Cuizon believes that there might have been only one burglar since not all valuable items were taken. /bmjo