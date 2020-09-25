Find a job in your barangay on Mynimo.com

Thanks to the internet, finding a job is much simpler these days compared to how things were just a decade ago. Mynimo.com has just taken the next step to make it easier by unveiling a way to search for jobs in your very own barangay.

This new localization function is a welcome development in a time when more people are trying to limit their commute times amidst the increasingly stressful traffic situation and public transportation shortages in most major Philippine cities.

While most recruitment sites have been an immense boon to job seekers, wading through outdated and irrelevant listings for openings that might be in a completely different part of the country is often an unavoidable part of the experience. Mynimo was created precisely to address this concern and deliver a better service for job applicants and employers alike, wherever they might be in the Philippines.

The idea of creating a user-friendly job website that served local job markets may be obvious now, but back then, the implementation of search localization was still in its infancy. Slowly but steadily, Mynimo created a strong following in its local community when it started, and later, grew to cover other underserved job markets in the Philippines.

Mynimo’s strategy of thinking big and thinking local has made it the go-to job site for people who value working close to home, often neglected by other job sites. With its new highly-localized search functionality, it hopes to reach all Filipino job applicants who want to build their careers in whichever part of the country they choose, right down to the barangay level.

Mynimo’s impact on the Cebu job market hasn’t been purely online. Mynimo.com launched the Happy Jobs Fair in 2013 to connect Cebuanos with businesses based throughout the region. Today, it is the largest annual job fair in Cebu, offering over 20,000 jobs for fresh graduates and experienced job seekers alike in 2019.

With its improved localization, Mynimo.com is set to change age-old perceptions about how and where Filipinos should build their careers. As the team at Mynimo knows, your dream job might be right in your very own backyard.