Alcoy accident: Wayward truck falls on its side, pins, kills truck boy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jobert Berongan, 36, tried to jump from the passenger window of the wing van that he boarded after its driver, Jimar Ireneo, lost control of the vehicle.

But Berongan, a truck boy, ended up dead after he was pinned by the vehicle when it hit another vehicle, fell on its side, and slammed into a coconut tree, said Police Master Sergeant Job Servida of the Alcoy Police Station.

Servida said that the two were onboard a Fuso truck traversing a downhill portion of the national highway at the vicinity of Sitio Sta. Cruz in Barangay Poblacion in Alcoy town in southern Cebu at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25, when Ireneo lost control of the vehicle.

The two has just delivered vegetables in a market in Barangay Nug-as and were on their way to Dalaguete, the hometown of Ireneo, to take some rest.

According to Servida, driving downhill from a road with quite a steep slope might have afffected Ireneo’s driving, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which eventually fell on its side.

Berongan, who is from Barangay Lahug in Cebu City, tried to jump out of the window of the truck to save himself but he was instead pinned at the side of the truck when it fell on its side.

Servida said that the truck also hit a Toyota Fortuner owned by Maribel Jane Stewart, 38, that was traveling on the opposite lane. Stewart of Poblacion Atabay in Alcoy town was heading home after delivering an ordered cake in the area.

Stewart was with her three children, of ages 3, 5 and 13. Fortunately, none of the Stewart family members were injured in the accident. But the vehicle’s hood, wind shield, and headlights were damaged due to the impact.

Ireneo is now detained at the Alcoy Police Station while Alcoy policemen continue to investigate the vehicular accident.

Servida said they were also waiting for the family of Berongon or a representative of the family to arrive to find out if they would settle with Ireneo or file a case against him./dbs