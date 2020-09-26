DepEd-7: No schools in CV with questionable learning materials

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) assures the students and parents that there are no schools in basic education in the region that are using learning materials with questionable quality and content.

Earlier, a photo of a self-learning module has circulated in social media which uses dirty names or words with double meanings.

In a September 26 Inquirer report, it mentioned a Facebook post of a certain Reyson Lee questioning the choice of words used in the learning module.

These include words such as “Pining Garcia” and “Abdul Salsalani.”

In that report, the Department of Education disowned the learning material and it was later found out that the this came from a review center in Zambales. It was not a learning material from the Department of Education.

At present, only private schools in the region have already started their classes, since the opening of classes in public schools was moved on October 5.

But DepEd-7 Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez said that they are monitoring the online classes implemented by the private schools, especially the learning materials that they had distributed to their students.

He said that, as of the moment, they have not received any complaints on the modules that were used by the students.

“Dia gyud ang atoang kuan karon, pagmonitor sa mga private schools. Kalipay ra nako no ug pasalamat ko sa Ginoo nga dinhi sa Central Visayas, wala gyuy mga ginikanan nga mireklamo tungod kay wala matarong ug pahigayon ug pag-implementar ang modality nga ilang gipili para sa mga learners,” Jimenez said.

(We are here to monitor the private schools. I am happy and grateful to God that here in Central Visayas, no parent has complained because the modality we choose for the learners was not properly implmented.)/dbs