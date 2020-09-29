STL operations nationwide to resume on Oct. 1

MANILA, Philippines — After six months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Small Town Lottery (STL) in the country will resume operations on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

PCSO General Manager Royina Garma said a circular had already been issued to all 61 authorized agent corporations allowing them to resume STL, provided they follow the minimum health standards set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The PCSO suspended all STL and lotto games in Metro Manila in March.