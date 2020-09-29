CCTO clamps 16 illegally parked vehicles on Sept. 29

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 16 vehicles were clamped by personnel of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) early this Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020, for violation of a city ordinance passed in 2004 that prohibits “night illegal parking.”

In an advisory, CCTO said that their operation was based on complaints received by their office on the presence of illegally parked vehicles that obstruct the passageways.

“Sa inyong mga reklamo pwede mo message sa atong CCTO page sa facebook og taga-e lang me ninyo og igong panahon para ma schedule og ma operationan ang inyong mga yangongo,” CTTO said.

(You can message us through our Facebook page for your concerns and just give us time to schedule an operation in your areas.)

Four of the clamped vehicles were parked along the road in La Guardia in Barangay Lahug while the others were parked along Andress Abellana St.- 4, M. Cui St. -1, and M. Borgonia St. – 3 Labucay St. – 4 that are both located in Barangay Mabolo.