CebuDoc Group launches Center for Digestive Endoscopy and Center for Cancer and Blood Disorder

The CebuDoc Group on Monday, September 28, 2020, launched two new brands added to their Wellness Complex located at the Medical Arts Building 2.

With the launching of the Center for Digestive Endoscopy and Center for Cancer and Blood Disorder at its Wellness Complex, CebuDoc Group hopes to continue with its commitment to the community to deliver excellent health care everyone deserves, one which is compassionate, high-quality, innovative, and anchored from respect.

CebuDoc Group’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders is managed by specialists and subspecialists who are top-of-their-field and with a specific area of expertise. They offer a range of special services and programs that will help patients cope with their treatment.

To serve to our Cebuano Cancer Patients, we ensure a proper or the utmost care that we can offer through the proper handling and safe administration of chemotherapy –said Dr. Noemi Alsay-Uy, Head of Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

She also added that the location is strategically located outside the main hospital to separate immunocompromised patients from other patients. They are taking more active measures to protect patients, as well as their health care workers, to ensure the continuity of providing quality services.

Hailed as the country’s Most Outstanding Hospital for Level 3 Private, CebuDoc’s Center for Digestive Endoscopy is home of a state-of-the-art facility that provides a comfortable environment that allows it patients to experience the best care.

“We provide the kind of care that ensures patients’ safety, comfort, and well-being, giving them peace of mind. With the ongoing pandemic, we have ample space for donning and doffing that ensures that safety of our patients and health care workers,” said Dr. Leilanie Salgado, Director of Center for Digestive Endoscopy.

The Center for Digestive Endoscopy is the home of a talented group of professionals with years of combined experience in the diagnosis and intervention of a wider range of digestive disorders.

“Our vision for the Center for Digestive Endoscopy is that we will be one of the top endoscopic centers. We will be improving in terms of innovative machines or types of equipment that we can use for better diagnosis and therapeutic maneuvers for patients,” said Dr. Judy Lao Tan, Former Chairman of Gastroenterology Society – Cebu Chapter.

The center has five well-designed procedure rooms and five recovery rooms all geared with advanced endoscopy technology. It also has Negative Pressure Air Flow, Hepa Filters, and UV Light Sterilizers to ensure its patients’ comfort and to take care of their health even further.

“Our goal is to introduce to the public that health care is also about preserving our well being. Thus, we introduced the Wellness Complex in 2018 intending to holistically provide health and wellness programs accessible to everybody,” said Dr. Potenciano “Yong” S. Larrazabal, III, CebuDoc Group President and Chairman of the Board.

“And as we gear up to accomplish our plan and strengthen our position in the industry, we will also build a laboratory in the complex very soon. We will also open a new pharmacy and other outpatient services to become a one-stop-shop for health and wellness,” he added. /bmjo