CebuDoc Group brings world-class eye care to Metro Manila with the opening of Larrazabal Eye Manila

Quality and world-class vision care are now within the reach of Filipinos in Metro Manila and Greater Manila Area as Larrazabal Eye by CebuDoc Group officially opened the doors of its first Metro Manila branch at Level 2 of S. Maison at Conrad Manila in Pasay City.

With 25 years of experience, Larrazabal Eye by CebuDoc Group has been a salient partner of more than 100,000 clients for its continuous pursuit of innovative medical technology to provide the most compassionate and top-tier vision care.

Inaugurated on October 12, 2024, this chapter marks another milestone in Larrazabal Eye and CebuDoc Group’s pursuit of revolutionizing eye care in the Philippines by expanding its presence outside Cebu City and extending its premium and quality services to those living in Metro Manila and nearby regions.

“Our vision is to go further and expand our services to every Filipino. Now, what once was a dream has become a reality because Larrazabal Eye is here in Manila. We are lucky, blessed, and proud to offer to everyone the Zeiss SMILE Pro,” said Dr. Potenciano “Yong” S.D Larrazabal III, the President and Chairman of the Board of CebuDoc Group and CEO of Larrazabal Eye, during the inauguration.

Zeiss SMILE Pro is the latest innovative eye procedure that aims to provide faster and more precise vision correction in just nine seconds. With this procedure, patients can resume their daily activities and even go as far as doing extreme activities such as diving, swimming, and sports, because it presents less downtime for recuperation.

Representing Zeiss, Duc Tran, Head of Sales, Refractive, shared his optimism in this new milestone, as such innovations are now within the reach of many Filipinos.

“CebuDoc Group and Zeiss have a lot in common in our mission and vision. This newly inaugurated clinic is a testament to our strategic partnership and unwavering commitment to deliver the highest quality standard of technology through Zeiss SMILE pro, providing world-class experience and excellent customer service to our patients,” Tran said.

More than just a clinic, Dr. Larrazabal added that the state-of-the-art facility is a beacon of hope and innovation for those in Manila and nearby regions who are seeking a better and sharper vision. With the success of Larrazabal Eye in Cebu, the renowned eye surgeon wants to replicate it and bring top-tier eye care services to every Filipino.

“We didn’t spare anything here in Larrazabal Eye Manila because we want to offer the most premium [of] services to everyone,” Dr. Larrazabal continued.

Prepare to experience better vision in just nine seconds with Larrazabal Eye Manila. For more information, visit https://larrazabaleye.com or contact 0998-568-7936.

