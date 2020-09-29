MGCQ is safest option for now, says Cebu City mayor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said that staying under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) would be the safest course of action as this would mean there will still be restrictions left to control the movement of the people.

“We should never be complacent because the virus is still there. We need to continue to be vigilant,” said the mayor.

The city recorded only three new cases of the COVID-19 on September 28, 2020, which the Emergency Operations Office (EOC) said is a good indication that the city has reduced the spread.

Still, the mayor wants to be sure that this trend continues, especially since there is still no vaccine available for the virus. And one way of doing so is being able to restrict movement of people.

Labella said he received requests from the senior citizens to further ease the restrictions on their movement now that the city is in its second month of the MGCQ.

The mayor said that under the existing Executive Order, senior citizens may go out when absolutely necessary, especially when they cannot ask someone to buy the goods for them.

“Dapat maexplain lang nilag tarong nga wala silay laing masugo. Pwede raman sila makagawas basta kay para mopalit og pagkaon ug tambal,” he added .

(They should just explain well that they don’t have anyone to ask to buy. They can really go out to buy food or medicines.)

/bmjo