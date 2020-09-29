UCMed to provide PCR Swab Testing for all employees of the Ayala Group of Companies

With the increasing spread of the coronavirus in the Philippines and to address the urgent and increasing need for PCR Testing during the COVID-19 pandemic, UCMed was chosen by the Ayala Group of Companies as their preferred RT-PCR provider to conduct the swab testing for all their employees and the employees of its consortium partners like ABS-CBN, Aboitiz Group, JG Summit Group, Metrobank Group, and the Yuchengco Group.

Patients may book their RT-PCR testing online at ucmed.ph/onlineappointment/rt-PCR/ or call 09255589827 for more details.

This is in response to the mandate of DOLE that all workers in the hospitality and tourism sectors, manufacturing companies, including frontline and economic priority employees, will be required to undergo regular RT-PCR test to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

The AYALA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC., (AC Health) and its integrated clinic arm Healthway Medical has expanded their access to care during this health crisis by offering COVID-19 RT-PCR testing for their employees here in Cebu. Testing shall be given to its employees who exhibit symptoms of the COVID disease, as identified by the DOH; those who are asymptomatic but have been identified by rapid test kit protocol as IgM+; and those who have been identified by the DOH as priority for testing.

RT-PCR Testing is available at UCMed from Monday to Saturday 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

They accept walk-in registration, drive thru online appointments and scheduled corporate bookings. Their PCR Testing services include on-site, off-site and home service visits. Results are usually released within 24-48 hours from the date of the test and sent hassle-free via email.

ADVERTORIAL