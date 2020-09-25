UCMed lowers PCR Test rates

One of Cebu’s premier healthcare facilities and among the first private PCR testing facilities accredited by the Department of Health (DOH), the University of Cebu Medical Center, Inc. (UCMed), offers Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) swab testing at a more affordable package in its commitment to help in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

UCMed announced the reduced rate of PCR Swab Testing to a more affordable price of P5,000 per test, which will be implemented for walk-in and drive-thru services effective September 25, 2020.

PCR Testing at UCMed. | Contributed Photos – UCMed

Laboratory techniques Reverse Transcription – Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) is the globally accepted standard test in detecting COVID-19. Equipped with its state-of-the-art medical facilities and credentialed staff, one may get the test results via email in 24 hours.

To date, UCMed has partnered with private companies and provides PCR testing for institutions such as banks, malls, and corporate conglomerates to ensure compliance and implementation of safety protocols for their returning employees and staff.

To schedule a RT-PCR appointment at UCMed, visit: https://ucmed.ph/onlineappointment/rt-pcr/

UCMed is located in Ouano Ave., Subangdaku, Mandaue City, and you may reach UCMed through these numbers for appointments and inquiries: (032) 888 2165 and 09255589827 or visit their website https://ucmed.ph/.

Rapid Antibody Test and CLIA Antibody Tests are also available. To schedule a RT-PCR appointment at UCMed, visit: https://ucmed.ph/onlineappointment/rt-pcr/ . Rapid Antibody Test and CLIA Antibody Tests are also available.