Cebu City police reports: 60 million worth of shabu confiscated in two weeks

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In just two weeks, P60 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by police in Cebu City.

This was reported by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Police Colonel Josefino Ligan during his online presser on Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020.

He reported that from September 14 to 20, they have conducted 32 drug-related operations and arrested 40 drug personalities, which resulted to the confiscation of nearly eight kilos of illegal drugs with the market value of P53, 470, 804.

In the second week of their operations from September 20- 27, they confiscated 1 kilo of illegal drugs with a market value of P 6,937, 292.

In all, authorities were able to seize nine kilos of illegal drugs with a drug board value of P60 million.

Although these arrested drug personalities were from different parts of the city, police are looking into the possibility that these personalities can be connected with the help of a drug matrix and through debriefing.

“We are now making the drug matrix, drug link, although it is still unfinished. We have a software to link all these persons then definitely it will point out to someone else or to whoever the source is,” said Ligan.

