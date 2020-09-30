Police prepares for resumption of STL operations on Oct. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With the resumption of the Small Town Lottery (STL) nationwide on Thursday, October 1, 2020, police will be on full alert in checking if outlets in the region are legal and can supply the needed documents to operate.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, September, 30, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, the chief of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), warned that only legal STL outlets will be allowed to operate.

“So kanang mga illegal, they will be arrested [because] our operations for anti-illegal gambling will continue,” Ferro warned.

(So those illegal outlets, they will be arrested because our operations for anti-illegal gambling will continue.)

Ferro assured that police will be checking operating STLs and will be asked to show the needed documents that can support the legality of their operations.

Legal documents such as franchise, city permits, and business permits will be needed to prove an outlet’s legality.

“All the chief of police, all the provincial directors will have to see to it that all those who will be operating have legal documents,” Ferro said.

Ferro also reminded the public to follow health protocols when betting in a STL outlet in their community.

/bmjo

Read: Ferro appeals to public: Maintain health protocols while visiting cemeteries