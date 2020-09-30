Former assistant files charges of libel, defamation against Councilor Mabatid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The former executive assistant of Cebu City Councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid filed charges of libel and defamation against the councilor on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Roland Delos Reyes, who previously filed a complaint against Mabatid for anti-graft and corrupt practices, said he had to file the case to protect his family against her allegations over his work ethics.

This after the councilor allegedly tagged him “alcoholic” and “lazy” in her defense over his complaints to the Office of the Ombudsman that he was fired for refusing to sell dressed chickens and work for her “side-business.”

The statements Mabatid released to the media did not sit well with Delos Reyes, saying the statements were an attack to his persona, especially since Mabatid said he would never be hired by any other employer.

The councilor also allegedly mentioned his parents as well, further damaging their reputation when they were not involved in the controversy.

“Ni file ko because of my parents katong first interview [with another media outlet] naay iyang statement nga kaila siya sa akong parents. It’s a lie (kay) wala man makakita akong mama ug papa niya. Dili man sila ganahan niya,” said Delos Reyes.

(I filed the charges for my parents because in the first interview with another media outlet, she made a statement that she knew my parents. It’s a lie because my parents never met her. They don’t like her.)

Mabatid brushed off the case and said it was just another attempt to smear her name.

“Well that is his prerogative. But it is public knowledge, especially government employees that he is one. Siya pay nauwaw sa iyang kaugalingon binuhatan? Tang-tangon kaha siya if di pa siya tapulan? Wa na gyud lain mo dawat ana niya og trabaho. Makita ra na ang katag later,” said the councilor in a text message.

(Well that is his prerogative. But it is public knowledge, especially government employees that he is one. He shamed himself for what he has done? Would he have been fired if he was not lazy? No one else would employ him. The mess will come out later.)

Mabatid said she has not received the complaint yet and her legal team will be the ones to handle the case.

