Mabatid accused for ‘side business’, including ‘selling of dressed chickens’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A former employee of Cebu City Councilor Niña Mabatid has lodged a complaint against her before the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday, September 21, 2020, in relation to anti-graft and corrupt practices.

The employee, identified as Roldan de los Reyes, accused Mabatid of using her influence as a public official to direct all her staff to work for several ‘side businesses.’

In his 11-page complaint submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman, De los Reyes claimed that Mabatid had been selling dressed chickens, butane canisters, and face shields as side ventures.

He added that the councilor threatened to withhold the salary her employees and demand resignation if they do not follow her instructions.

“Councilor Mabatid uses her position to pave the way to the perpetuation of series of illegal acts for her personal financial interest and advantage disregarding existing government rules and regulations laid down by the Civil Service Commission (CSC),” De los Reyes stated in his complaint.

Malicious intent

Mabatid, in a phone interview with CDN Digital, denied the allegations hurled against her, saying that she merely donated – and not sold – the dressed chickens.

“That is not true. I was not selling dressed chicken. I was, in fact, donating them to beneficiaries so they could start their own livelihood,” Mabatid said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

The councilor also dismissed claims that she was involved in side businesses.

“The butane? That hasn’t even materialized yet and now he is accusing me of selling them? If he’s also talking about face shields, I distributed them for free,” she explained.

“These are just malicious intent because I fired him,” she added.

De los Reyes stated his contract to work as an executive assistant for Mabatid was terminated on the grounds of ‘loss of trust and confidence.’ Mabatid confirmed this.

The former city hall worker said the reason behind such termination was due to his decision not to follow Mabatid’s orders.

Mabatid, on the other hand, said De los Reyes had been uncooperative on ‘programs her office have initiated’, and prompted to end his tenure.

