600 Lapu-Lapu tricycle drivers undergo COVID-19 swab tests

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 600 out of the estimated 3,000 tricycle drivers in Lapu-Lapu City have already taken the swab tests for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiological and Surveillance Unit, said that some results were already available, but they would still need to sort them.

“Naa na’y nanggawas nga result, but wala pa mi kahibawo kung pila ato nila ang sa mga drivers ug ang sa dili mga drivers,” Carungay said.

(There are some results available already, but we still do not know how many are from the drivers and not from the drivers.)

Earlier, the city government is targeting 5,000 tricycle and Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) drivers to undergo swab testing to bring back the trust of passengers.

The testing will last until October 6.

Meanwhile, Carunggay said that two Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) in the city turned out positive for the virus.

The two BHWs are from the mainland Lapu-Lapu.

She said that last Friday, September 25, 200 BHWs had undergone swab testing for COVID-19 from mainland Lapu-Lapu, while on Monday, September 28, 52 had also undergone swab testing from Olango island.

Earlier, 22 boatmen, island hopping operators, divers, and dive shop owners, were tested positive for the virus./dbs