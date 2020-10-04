DILG Mandaue: We still need 75 more contact tracers

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government of Mandaue City (DILG Mandaue) is still hiring 75 contact tracers.

Jing Rodriguez, program manager, said that they received 330 applications and had processed 325 of them.

However, Rodriguez said only 225 of those who submitted the applications were qualified.

The 225 are considered hired but the signing of their contracts are still pending.

“Considered hired sila but pending pa ang signing of contract of service gyud. Sa kadaghan, nationwide baya ang permahan sa among regional director, once the contract of service is signed, officially hired na sila”.

(They are considered hired but the signing of the contract service is still pending. There are many contracts of service that our regional director signs (contracts) nationwide. Once their contracts of service are signed, then they are officially hired.)

The allocated contact tracers in Mandaue City is 300.

Hiring is ongoing until the office meets the quota.

According to the DILG, applicants must have a bachelor’s degree relevant to the job preferably related to a medical or criminology course.

They should be skilled in data gathering or have assisted in research and documentation.

They must possess the ability to advocate public health education messages and must have investigative capability.

The minimum age requirement is 21 years old to 45 years old.

Positions are open to all qualified applicants regardless of gender, civil status, disability, ethnicity, religion, and location.

The monthly compensation will be P18,784.

Applicants can contact DILG Mandaue or send an email to [email protected] for more details of the job.