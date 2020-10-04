Boy hurt; over 400 houses flooded in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 12-year-old boy from Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City suffered a wound on his foot after being washed away by the rising water from the river during the afternoon flood on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

According to the Bantay Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Command Center, the boy was washed away when the water level at Butuanon River rose because of the heavy rainfall at the mountain areas near the source of the river.

READ: Floods, landslides in Cebu City hinterlands due to heavy rains

“Kumpyansa ra kaayo sila kay ang uwan tua man sa bukid. Niuwan diri (in Mandaue City) but kadiyot ra,” CDRRMO personnel Niño Sanchez said.

(They were too complacent because the rain was only in the mountains. It only momentarily rained here in Mandaue City.)

The boy was rescued by the Bantay Mandaue personnel who were earlier dispatched in the flood-prone areas in the city. The boy was brought to Mandaue City Hospital for the treatment of his wound.

LOOK: Pakna-an, Mandaue City flooded

The rise of the water in Butuanon River affected communities living near the riverbank including Sitio Lub-ang in Barangay Casuntingan, Sitio Pulang Bukid in Alang-alang, and Sitios Sili, 6.5, Kalubihan, and Talong in Paknaan.

Around 20 households were affected by the flooding in Casuntingan, 20 households in Alang-alang, and 440 households in Paknaan.

Sanchez said the residents had started to return to their homes later in the afternoon as the flood subsided.

No other injuries or missing persons were reported to the CDRRMO during the flood./dbs