Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Occidental Mindoro
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Occidental Mindoro at 2: 16 a.m. on Monday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
The epicenter was located 17 km northeast of Looc at a depth of 122 km.
The quake had a reported intensity of 2 in Makati and Quezon City
The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:
- Intensity 4 – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
- Intensity 3 – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas, Oriental Mindoro
Phivolcs warned of aftershocks but did not expect any damage reports. / atm
