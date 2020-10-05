LOOK: Ellen Adarna takes fun trip to sea with son Elias

It looks like Elias could take after mom Ellen Adarna in her love for the sun, sea and adventure.

Adarna took a trip with Elias — her son with actor John Lloyd Cruz — and showed him how to enjoy the water, as seen in her Instagram post yesterday, Oct. 4.

Both outfitted in life vests, her photos and videos showed them jumping into the sea, with the toddler holding on to his mom as they floated; riding a jet ski and taking in the breeze while on a boat.

“I can’t even count how many times we jumped today,” the actress said in her Instagram Stories.

Elias gets to go out with his dad too. Cruz and their son were spotted at a beach in Cebu last March after actor Mon Confiado posted photos of them vacationing together.

Although Adarna and Cruz have split, they celebrated their son’s birthday together last June as he turned two. JB