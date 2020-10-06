CCTO to Cebuanos: Clear roads of obstruction to allow emergency vehicles to pass

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Do not obstruct roads to allow government vehicles to pass in case of emergencies.

This was the reminder of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) following the two late-night fire incidences that claimed a total of three lives.

In an advisory that was posted early this Tuesday morning, CCTO said that they clamped a total of 20 vehicles for illegal overnight parking from Monday night, October 5, to Tuesday dawn, October 6.

“Nitubag napud kita sa mga reklamo sa katawhan kalabot aning mga magpasagad or parking sa ilang mga sakyanan panahon sa kagabhion,daghang galagot pero mas daghan ang nalipay sa atong gibuhat tungod kay hamogaway naman ang mga kadalanan sa barangay og magamit kini panahon sa emergencia labi na karon nga ga sunod2x ang sunog og nikalas sa kinabuhi sa uban,” the CCTO advisory reads.

(We again responded to complaints on illegal overnight parking, there were those who were angered by our effort to clear the roads of obstruction but many were happy that roads are now free of obstruction and can already be used during emergencies especially with the series of fire incidences affecting the city.)

Below is a breakdown of the clamped vehicles:

Villa Aurora/Kasambagan – 2

Pres.Laurel St./Kasambagan – 8

Panagdait/Kasambagan – 3

Encarnation St./Sambag 2 – 1

Maria Theresa/Guadalupe – 6