Elderly woman killed in Cebu City fire; four homes destroyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A late-night fire damaged at least four homes located along R. Landon Street in Barangay San Antonio in Cebu City on Monday, October 5.

The fire also killed 69-year-old Emma Cubillan while her husband, Antonio, suffered second-degree burns on his face and body and is now undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Cebu City.

Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Fulbert Navarro of the Cebu City Fire Department said that Emma also suffered second-degree burns on her face and body which resulted in her death. He said that at least 80 percent of Emma’s body was burned.

The fire in Barangay San Antonio happened a day after another fire in the neighboring Barangay Sambag 1 also killed a retired doctor and her house helper.

Read: Sambag 1 fire claims 2 lives

Navarro said they are now looking at the possibility that lighted candles may have caused the Monday night fire that damaged a total of four houses in Barangay San Antonio

Damage to properties was pegged at P10 million.

Navarro said they were told by relatives that Emma would normally light a candle when she prays before bedtime. The elderly couple occupies the second floor of the house owned by Grace Go with three of their nephews.

He said that the fire immediately spread on their rented rooms before it spread to nearby homes.

The fire was reported at 11:13 p.m. on Monday and was raised to a second alarm at 11:25 p.m. It was placed under control at 11:52 p.m and was put out at 12:22 a.m.

Navarro said that their nephews helped Emma and Antonio escape the fire, but Emma was said to have returned to her already burning room.

As of this writing, it remains unclear to fire investigators what Emma was trying to retrieve.

Navarro said that Emma was already dead when found. / dcb