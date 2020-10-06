Bohol province active cases now at 84

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Active cases of the coronavirus disease in the province of Bohol now totals to 84 with the addition of two new cases on Monday, October 5.

In an advisory, Governor Arthur Yap said that the two new cases are from the towns of Anda and Dauis.

The patient from Anda is a Locally Stranded Individual (LSI), the governor said.

Yap said that all of their positive cases remain in isolation facilities to prevent the infection from further spreading.

The COVID-19 case map which Yap posted on his social media page Monday night showed that Tubigion town has the most number of active cases that now totals to 35 followed by Candijay with eight.