TNT faces Alaska, Ginebra battles NLEX in PBA restart opener

MANILA, Philippines — TNT and Alaska will raise the curtains on the much-awaited PBA season restart on Sunday in Clark, Pampanga.

Both teams are hoping for a strong start and a deep run in their Philippine Cup campaign after suffering early playoff exits last year.

The TNT-Alaska clash tips off at 4 p.m. at Angeles University Foundation gym and will be followed by a showdown between Barangay Ginebra and NLEX.

The PBA released the official schedule and lineups on Tuesday.

The Gin Kings look to continue their winning ways after lifting the Governors’ Cup trophy last January.

The Road Warriors are also feeling good about themselves heading into the resumption although, they will have to make do without two key veterans in Larry Fonacier and Cyrus Baguio. Fonacier and Baguio have been excused by the team.

It’s been seven months since the league shut down its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Defending champion San Miguel Beer, which makes its debut inside the bubble against Rain or Shine on Tuesday, beat Magnolia in the lone game played so far before the hiatus.

The Beermen won’t be with their injured cornerstone June Mar Fajardo as they go for a sixth straight all-Filipino crown.