Cebu City records 7 new COVID cases on Oct. 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded another low in the number of new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that were reported on Monday, October 5.

Data released by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) showed that the city only logged seven new cases on Monday while its recovery count reached 24. This was already the second day in a row wherein the city recorded less than ten new infections. It also logged seven new cases on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The city’s records remain low despite the ongoing pooled testing of vendors at the Carbon Public Market where only eight of more than 800 vendors who were tested were found to have the infection.

As of Monday, Cebu City logged a total of 10, 038 cases of which only 350 remain active.

The city’s total recoveries are now at 9,013 or at least 90 percent of the total confirmed cases.

However, EOC warned that the possibility of a rise in active cases is not remote because of the ongoing pooled testing at the Carbon Market that will continue until Friday, Oct.9.

EOC is asking city residents to continue to be vigilant and comply with basic health protocols such as wearing masks and face shields, observing social distancing, and to regularly disinfect. / dcb