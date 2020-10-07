Talisay City active cases drops to 17 with recovery count now at 858

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City’s active cases of the coronavirus disease dropped to 17 after the city logged more recoveries than new cases of the infection on Monday, October 5.

In an advisory posted Tuesday night, Oct. 6, the City of Talisay Public Information Office said that the city logged three recoveries and only two new cases on Monday.

PIO said that the new cases are from Barangays Dumlog and Poblacion.

The patient from Dumlog is a 34-year-old male who was swabbed on Oct. 1 after he exhibited influenza-like-symptoms while the one from Poblacion is a 40-year-old woman who recently gave birth. She was swabbed on Oct. 4 and her test results yield positive of the infection.

As of Monday, Talisay City recorded a total of 971 confirmed cases of which only 17 remains active. The city’s recovery count is now at 858 or 88.4 percent of its active cases while its number of COVID-related deaths remains at 96. / dcb