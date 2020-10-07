Cebu City Tourism Commission working on app for tourists

CEBU CITY, Philippines –In its bid to help the tourism industry here get back on its feet, the Cebu City Tourism Commission is working on a mobile app that can be used by tourists to navigate the city soon.

Tourism Commissioner Jocelyn Pesquera said that the mobile app is targeted to be launched in 2021.

“We hope to launch sometime next year. We are also looking to maximize our tourism resources, as we attract more tourists in the future,” she said.

The application is still in its early development, but its geared to providing a better tourism experience through virtual aid, reducing the need for physical contact. This is a way to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus will be controlled and minimized.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella expressed his support over the project.

“Right now, the commission is also working to improve our tourism offerings, particularly the heritage and upland tours, which are our strengths. We can rely on them to help ensure that health and safety protocols are strictly followed in tourism sites and facilities allowed to operate during these times. The commission has my full support, and I back its projects and programs intended to develop the city’s tourism appeal,” said the mayor.

In a previous statement, Labella said that the city will provide as much assistance it can give to tourist sites especially with regards to health control.

The six-month strict quarantine measures in Cebu has gravely affected the tourism sector, causing them to accrue an average of P25 billion worth of losses in the entire province.

In Cebu City, the strict quarantine implemented due to the threats of the coronavirus from June to August 2020, didn’t allow tourist spots to open alongside its provincial counterparts.

It was only in September 2020 that the Fort San Pedro, the city’s number one tourist spot, reopened for local tourists only.

Cebu City is now in its second month of the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), and certain tourist spots like the gardens in Sirao and the Busay mountain view decks have reopened.

