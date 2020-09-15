Fort San Pedro in Cebu City reopens

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fort San Pedro, the oldest garrison in the country, has finally reopened after six months of closure due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella led the opening of the fort on Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020, together with Department of Tourism Central Visayas (DoT-7) Director Shalimar Tamano and City Tourism Commission Chairperson Jocelyn Pesquera.

Labella said that the fort administration, led by Executive Director Erwin de la Cerna, has worked in creating a protocol that would ensure the safety of the visitors of the fort.

“The basic health protocols would still be set in place. Only those with quarantine passes can enter the Fort San Pedro,” said the mayor.

As a precaution, all tourists would need to fill-up a health form indicating their name, address, and contact number. They must also go through a thermal scanner and a disinfection station prior to entry.

Entry fee remains at P30 per adult, and since children are still mandated to stay-at-home, they are not yet allowed to enter the fort.

Dela Cerna said the fort used to accommodate 500 to 1,000 tourists per day, earning up to P50,000 for the city government.

However, the number of tourists will be limited to only 70 people per day to avoid being a site for community transmission.

Quarantine passes will be required for those who wish to tour the fort, as only Cebu City residents can enter Fort San Pedro for now.

“The area is open so they can breathe fresh air. It will really help the people that have suffered through this pandemic to see something different, something beautiful to get through these trying times,” said Dela Cerna.

The Fort San Pedro was built in 1783 by the Spanish colonizers under the orders of Miguel Lopez de Legazpi, the first Governor-General of the Philippines.

The fort is being maintained by the Cebu City Government and is considered the top tourist destination in the city. /bmjo

