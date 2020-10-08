Only one new COVID-19 case in Talisay City on Oct. 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded only one new case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on October 6, 2020, based on the report released by the Public Information Office late night of October 7, 2020.

This development brings the number of active cases to 18 out of the total 972 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The lone case is a 43-year-old male from Barangay Lawaan 1, who was swabbed last October 5, 2020, for influenza-like symptoms and for living in the same house with a previously confirmed case.

Most of the active cases are now distributed from Barangays Cansojong and Dumlog with three cases each and Barangays Lawaan I, Poblacion, and Lawaan II, with two cases each.

Barangays Candulawan, Lagtang, Lawaan III, Linao, Mohon, and San Isidro, all have one case each.

The recoveries in the city remains at 858 for a recovery rate of 88 percent.

No new deaths were recorded in Talisay City on October 6, 2020, and the death toll remains at 96 for a death rate of 10 percent.

