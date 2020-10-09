Minglanilla’s active cases down to 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The number of patients still actively infected with the new coronavirus disease in Minglanilla town of southern Cebu has dropped to just 10.

This after the local government unit of Minglanilla, in a post on their official Facebook page, reported one new recovery and no new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Thursday evening, October 8, 2020.

The town’s newly recovered patient is an eight-year-old boy from Barangay Tulay, who was previously admitted in a hospital in Cebu City.

Citing records from the Municipal Health Office, local officials of Minglanilla said the patient tested positive of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, last September 24.

The boy, they said, showed no symptoms of the infection.

With this development, the number of individuals who fully recovered from COVID-19 in Minglanilla has reached 516 as of October 8.

The locality has already documented a total of 552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 26 deaths.

On Thursday, the local government announced that there were no new COVID-related deaths recorded.

Despite the gradual decline of patients afflicted with COVID-19 in Minglanilla, local officials continue to remind their constituents to strictly follow health protocols.

“While the cases of Minglanilla have gradually decreased well below 50 active cases with God’s providence, please continue to exercise all necessary precautions and continue to be safe!” portions of the statement read.

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers south of Cebu City. It is currently under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

/bmjo