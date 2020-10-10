Lawyer wounded in daytime ambush in Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 74-year-old lawyer survived an ambush by motorcycle-riding gunmen at past 9 a.m. today, October 10, 2020 in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

Lawyer James Joseph Gupana suffered gunshot wounds in his left arm and body and has been reported to be in stable condition at a hospital in Lapu-Lapu City, said Police Senior Master Sergeant Raymond Sosmeña of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

Initial investigation showed that Gupana was driving his Toyota Hilux on his way to his office in Barangay Centro in Mandaue City and he was turning at a street corner in Barangay Pajac in Lapu-Lapu City when two motorcycle-riding gunmen fired at his vehicle.

He was hit three times in the arm and body.

Sosmeña said that despite being wounded, Gupana still managed to drive his vehicle and brought himself to the hospital in Mactan.

As of this time, doctors at the hospital said that Gupana was in stable condition.

Sosmeña said that initial investigation showed that Gupana had noticed someone tailing him since Thursday, October 8, 2020.

He said that they would check on the security cameras in the establishments in the area to help them identify the perpetrators of the shooting incident.

He also said that they were also getting more information from Gupana on possible death threats that he might have received.\dbs