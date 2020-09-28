Lapu-Lapu cop chief to witnesses: Help us identify Councilor Augusto’s killers

Police still in the dark a week after deadly attack on Mactan barangay dad

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu police continue to appeal to the public especially those who have witnessed the killing of Barangay Mactan Councilor Zandro Augusto to step forward and help them identify his killers.

“Ako sab giawhag kinsa kadtong mga nakakita sa incident, palihog ko’g patim-aw para makatabang ta sa investigation,” said Police Colonel Clarito Baja, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office chief.

(I am appealing to those who witnessed the incident to please come forward and help us in our investigation.)

Baja made the appeal after two witnesses came forward nearly a week after Councilor Augusto was killed.

Baja, however, said that the two witnesses could not give them a description of the faces of the assailants since both killers were wearing full face helmets and they could only describe the build and how the killers looked physically.

“Duna ta’y duha ka witnesses, pero dili gyud nila ma-identify (ang mga suspect). Igo ra silang ni-describe sa porma. But still ato silang gikuhaan ug statement,” Baja said.

(We have two witnesses but they could not identify the suspects. They can only describe the build, but still we took their statements.)

To recall, Augusto was shot dead by two unknown assailants riding a motorcycle on the evening of September 19 in front of a pawnshop that he owned in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

Despite still having no idea, who the killers were, Baja said they would continue to find ways to identify and catch the killers.

For now, he said that they had secured footage from three CCTVs or closed circuit Television cameras near the crime scene and where the assailants could have fled.

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan offered a P1 million reward to those who could help in the investigation of Augusto’s killing.

Baja saidd that they were still looking into the possible motive of the killing, which included personal grudge, related to his business and politics./dbs