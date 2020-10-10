Second most wanted person in Cebu City nabbed in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man claiming to be a “former barangay tanod of Ermita,” who was accused of murder and has eluded authorities for nine years, was finally caught today, Saturday, October 10 in Loon town, Bohol province.

Anthony Cabarrubias, 41, who was originally from Barangay Pardo in Cebu City, was arrested after he was served a warrant of arrest for murder by members of the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Judge Alex Acosta of the Regional Trial Court in Central Visayas (RTC-7) issued a warrant of arrest on March 14, 2012 against Cabarrubias after he failed to attend a court hearing for a murder case against him.

Being at large and for successfully eluding authorities for nine years has made Cabarrubias the second most wanted person in Cebu City.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO chief, said that the CMFC personnel received information about Cabarrubias being seen in the Barangay in Loon and was positively verified by some policemen in the area.

Ligan said that Cabarrubias was then served with the warrant of arrest and was immediately brought back here in Cebu City.

In an interview, he said that he allegedly murdered a man 9 years ago while he was a barangay tanod of Ermita.

He said that he was pacifying a fight in 2011 when he ended up allegedly killing a man instead.

“Wala man to matuyo. Dili man to intentional. Wala ko kabalo nga naa diay ni,” said Cabarrubias.

(It was not intentional. I did not know that there is this [warrant of arrest].)

Cabarrubias said he has settled it with the family of the victim and was not expecting that there was an existing warrant.

Now that he has been arrested, Cabarrubias said he had no other choice but to face the consequences of his actions./dbs