Lakers’ LeBron James named NBA Finals MVP
By: AFP October 12,2020 - 11:26 AM
LeBron James was named Most Valuable Player of the 2020 NBA Finals after powering the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th championship with a victory over the Miami Heat.
It’s the fourth time in four championship runs that James has captured MVP honors, after he did so with Miami in 2012 and 2013 and with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.