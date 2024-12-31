The triumphs and tribulations of Cebu’s sports scene in 2024

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | December 31,2024 - 07:30 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu’s sports scene in 2024 was a rollercoaster ride.

It highlighted a mix of incredible feats, controversies, and memorable performances.

From surprising decommitments to historic victories on the court and hosting shortcomings, 2024 offered Cebuano sports fans plenty to look back.

JARED BAHAY: FROM UP TO ATENEO

The year began with a seismic shift in the collegiate basketball scene.

Jared Bahay, the country’s then top high school basketball talent from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), made headlines with his decision to decommit from the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

Instead, the two-time CESAFI Finals MVP and Palarong Pambansa gold medalist pledged allegiance to the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

USJ-R JAGUARS RULE CESAFI VBALL

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars emerged as volleyball powerhouses, clinching three CESAFI titles in the high school boys, girls, and men’s collegiate divisions.

Their dominance cemented their reputation as one of Cebu’s premier volleyball programs, with standout performances against rivals SHS-AdC, UC, and USC.

JERUSALEM RECLAIMS BOXING GLORY

In boxing, the Cebu-based Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem reclaimed the spotlight by defeating Yudai Shigeoka in Japan to win the WBC minimumweight title in March.

Jerusalem then successfully defended his belt in November against Luis Castillo in Manila, further cementing his status as one of Cebu’s top athletes.

IRONMAN 70.3 THRIVES AMID EL NIÑO HEAT

The IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu pushed through despite the sweltering conditions brought by one of the Philippines’ worst El Niño phenomenon.

Over 1,300 triathletes from 40 countries competed under extreme heat, with South Africa’s Henri Schoemann and Dutch triathlete Els Visser claiming the professional division titles.

CVFA RULES PFF U-19

The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA)-Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves won the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championship Division 1 title last June.

They defeated the Negros Occidental Regional Football Association (NORFA), 2-1, in their championship match at the Dynamic Herb- Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

It was also a historic milestone for CVFA for winning the coveted title in PFF’s U19 Division 1 for the first time since its existence.

CVIRAA RETURNS TO CEBU AFTER A DECADE

Cebu City hosted the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet for the first time in 10 years, with over 12,000 delegates participating.

Cebu City retained its championship title, contributing significantly to the athletes competing in the much-anticipated Palarong Pambansa.

CEBU CITY’S HISTORIC PALARO RETURN AND CONTROVERSY

For the first time in 30 years, the Palarong Pambansa returned to Cebu City.

The week-long event featured over 12,000 delegates in 34 sports disciplines.

While the hosting was largely successful, the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval became a focal point of controversy and scrutiny due to substandard renovations and a track measurement discrepancy that nullified 11 meet records.

PARAASE’S PALARO STARDOM

Cebuana athlete Asia Paraase delivered a stellar performance, claiming the Palarong Pambansa’s first gold medal in the secondary girls’ 3,000m run. She went on winning her second gilt in the 1,500m run secondary girls.

Her dual gold medal haul earned her recognition as one of the meet’s most outstanding athletes.

CEBUANOS AT THE PARIS OLYMPICS

Cebu was well-represented at the Paris Olympics by weightlifters Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza, and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe. While they fell short of podium finishes, their participation drew immense pride and admiration from the local community.

COACH CASTANEDA’S OLYMPIC GLORY

Allen Aldrin Castaneda, a Cebuano gymnastics coach, played a vital role in Carlos Yulo’s two gold medals in Paris.

Castaneda, who began his coaching career at USPF, shared in the glory of Yulo’s Olympic success.

CEBU FC IN AFC

The Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants returned to the AFC Champions League 2 after finishing second in the Philippines Football League.

While they struggled in the group stages, their qualification showcased Cebu’s growing presence in Philippine football.

FAJARDO WINS 8TH PBA MVP TITLE

San Miguel Beermen’s June Mar Fajardo secured his eighth PBA MVP award, cementing his legacy as one of the league’s all-time greats.

The Cebuano big man from Pinamungajan scored a total of 2,799 points to earn him the MVP plum.

AMIT’S HISTORIC 9-BALL WORLD TITLE

Rubilen Amit of Mandaue City made history as the first Filipina to win the WPA Women’s World 9-Ball Championship, defeating China’s Chen Siming in New Zealand.

Her achievement added another title to her collection of world championships including the World 10-ball titles in 2009 and 2013.

CESAFI BASKETBALL DYNASTIES

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and SHS-AdC Magis Eagles dominated Cesafi basketball, clinching collegiate and high school titles, respectively.

UV captured its 16th Cesafi crown, while SHS-AdC secured its eighth high school championship.

UC’S VOLLEYBALL COMEBACK

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters ended USJ-R’s short reign in Cesafi volleyball this December.

UC’s teams triumphed in both the high school boys and men’s divisions, marking a significant power shift in Cebu volleyball.

Photo caption: upper row: Allen Aldrin Castaneda, Jared Bahay, Elreen Ando, and Asia Paraase. lower row: Rubilen Amit, June Mar Fajardo, Rommel Rasmo, and Gary Cortes. | Photos from CDN, UAAP, Facebook, and Inquirer

